Hazaribag January 9: Four individuals died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in separate incidents across Jharkhand’s Hazaribag and Koderma districts, police confirmed Friday. The casualties include a couple in the Banadag area of Hazaribag and two individuals in Purananagar, Koderma. Authorities recovered the bodies Friday morning after the victims failed to wake. Preliminary investigations suggest the deaths were caused by toxic fumes from coal braziers (angithis) used for heating overnight in poorly ventilated rooms. "The victims likely suffocated due to carbon monoxide emissions," a police spokesperson stated. The bodies have been moved for post-mortem examinations to provide a definitive cause of death. Officials have since issued warnings regarding the dangers of using coal fires in enclosed spaces during the winter months. Food Poisoning in Gujarat: Over 100 Students Fall Ill Following Dinner at Maharaja Sayajirao University Hostel in Vadodara.

