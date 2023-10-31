The Delhi High Court observed that denial of sex by a spouse can be considered a form of mental cruelty where it is found to be persistent, intentional and for a considerable period of time. The court made this observation while hearing a divorce case. A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Manoj Jain said that trivial irritations and loss of trust between a married couple cannot be confused with mental cruelty in connection with the case. The court made the observations while setting aside a family court order granting divorce to the husband on the grounds of cruelty and desertion by the wife. HC on Sex Refusal by Spouse: Wilful Denial of Sexual Relationship Amounts to Cruelty in Marriage, Says Delhi High Court.

HC on Denial of Sex by Spouse:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)