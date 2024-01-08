The Orissa High Court recently directed the Odisha Chief Secretary to issue directions to all doctors in the state to write medical prescriptions and medico-legal documents like post-mortem reports in legible handwriting. The high court bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said that the tendency of writing in "zigzag handwriting" has become a "fashion" among doctors and the same cannot be read by the common man or judicial officers. The court passed the direction to all doctors after finding it difficult to read a postmortem report in a snake bite case. "In such view of the matter, the Chief Secretary of the State is directed to issue a circular to all the Medical Centers, Private Clinics and Medical Colleges and Hospitals directing them to write in proper handwriting or in a typed form when they are prescribing medicine or writing some medico-legal reports," the court stated. 'Brother Is a Protector': On Day of Raksha Bandhan, Orissa High Court Upholds Conviction of Brother Who Repeatedly Raped Minor Sister.

HC on Medical Prescriptions

