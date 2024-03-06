The Kerala High Court recently stated that human lives should be given preference over the lives of stray dogs. The high court bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan also said that the threat of stray dogs affects the daily life of citizens with children and the elderly being the most affected. The court further said that the increasing instances of human-dog conflict in the State have been leading to law and order problems. "School children are afraid to go alone to their school because of the apprehension that they will be attacked by stray dogs. It is a habit for several citizens to go for a morning walk. Morning walk is also not possible today in certain areas because of the apprehension of attacks from stray dogs. If any action is taken against the stray dogs, the dog lovers will come and fight for them. But I am of the considered opinion that human beings should be given more preference than stray dogs," the court stated. HC on Police Behaviour: Police Officers Accountable to People, Bad Behaviour Will Not Be Countenanced or Tolerated, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on Human Lives

