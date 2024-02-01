The Kerala High Court on Thursday, February 1, said that police officers were accountable to the people, and their bad behaviour would not be countenanced or tolerated. State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who appeared online, also informed the court that an additional circular (Circular. 2/2024/PHQ dated 30.01.2024) was issued to ensure appropriate behaviour from police officers towards the citizens of the state. He also said that the circular was issued to prevent the usage of abusive vocatives against citizens. "I am certain that the State Police Chief will raise to the occasion and contents of the circular will not be reduced to mere word. Therefore, the intent of this Court is to inform every officer that they are accountable to people and bad behaviour will not be countenanced or tolerated," Justice Devan Ramachandran said. HC on Passport: Kerala High Court Says Passport Cannot Be Seized or Retained by Investigating Agency Unless It Was Used To Commit Crime.

HC on Police Behaviour

