In a first-of-its-kind move, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation has begun permanently confining aggressive stray dogs at its Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre following repeated attack incidents. Acting on orders from the Uttar Pradesh government, the city has adopted a zero-tolerance policy on dog bites. Under the new rules, a dog that bites a person once is kept under observation at the ABC Centre for 10 days. If the same dog bites again or attacks multiple people, it is confined to the centre for life. Officials say four to five such dogs are currently housed at the facility. Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. RK Niranjan said the dogs receive food, shelter, and medical care, and may be released only if adopted. Even then, they will be tracked via microchips. Authorities believe the measure will help curb the rising number of stray dog attacks in the city. Kanpur Dog Attack: BBA Student Suffers Severe Facial Injuries, Gets 17 Stitches After Being Mauled by Stray Dogs; Disturbing Photo Surfaces.

Kanpur ‘Sentences’ at Least 5 Aggressive Dogs to Lifetime Confinement at ABC Centre

कानपुर में आवारा कुत्तों के हमलों को रोकने के लिए प्रशासन ने ज़ीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति अपनाई है. नए आदेशों के मुताबिक यदि कोई कुत्ता किसी व्यक्ति को एक बार काटता है, तो उसे 10 दिनों के लिए एनिमल बर्थ कंट्रोल (ABC) सेंटर में निगरानी में रखा जाएगा. यदि वही कुत्ता दो या उससे अधिक लोगों… pic.twitter.com/5FMqpcRDaR — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) December 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

