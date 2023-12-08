‘Highly Objectionable, Unwarranted’: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Calcutta High Court Order Asking Adolescent Girls to Control Sexual Urges

On parts of the Calcutta High Court judgment that stated that adolescent girls must control their sexual urges instead of giving in to two minutes of pleasure, the Supreme Court said that the remarks “were highly objectionable and completely unwarranted”. SC stated that prima facie, it is of the view that “the judges are not expected to express their personal views or preach". The observations are completely in violation of the rights of adolescents under Article 21 of the Constitution, it added. Further, SC took suo motu cognisance of High Court judgment and issued notice to the State government and others, asking the State to apprise whether an appeal will be filed against the verdict. ‘Girls Must Control Their Sexual Urges, Boys Must Learn to Respect Women’, Says Calcutta High Court; Acquits Youth Convicted of Raping Minor Romantic Partner.

SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Calcutta High Court Order

Supreme Court says some parts of the Calcutta High Court judgment that stated that adolescent girls must control their sexual urges instead of giving in to two minutes of pleasure “were highly objectionable and completely unwarranted”. Supreme Court says prima facie, it is of… pic.twitter.com/mXesYg0GOG — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)