A 30-year-old tourist on Sunday died after falling while paragliding in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The tourist named Suraj Sanjay Shah hailed from Maharashtra. Kullu Police said that a case of negligence act is being registered at Patlikuhal police station. Himachal Pradesh: Maharashtra Tourist Dies in Kullu in Paragliding Accident.

Tourist From Maharashtra Dies After Falling While Paragliding in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh | A 30-year-old tourist namely Suraj Sanjay Shah from Maharashtra died after falling while paragliding in the Dobhi region of Kullu district today. A case of negligence act is being registered at Patlikuhal police station: Kullu Police — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)