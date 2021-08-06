Bus Carrying 22 People Skidded Off NH 707 Near Bohrad Khad in Shillai, All Passengers Safely Recued by Driver:

Himachal Pradesh: A pvt bus skidded off NH 707 near Bohrad Khad in Shillai, Sirmaur. 22 people were on the bus at the time of accident. They were all safely rescued after driver controlled the bus until the last passenger was rescued. The driver was later rescued by passengers. pic.twitter.com/XcAcdmEkNh — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

