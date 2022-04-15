Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Friday said that electricity bills till 125 units will be free of cost for the people in the state. It is stated that this move will benefit about 11.5 lakh families. Thakur also said that people in rural areas will be exempted from paying water bills. "Women will now have to pay only 50% fare for bus tickets," Thakur announced.

