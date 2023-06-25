The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flash flood risk warning for 24 hours until 1:00 pm on June 26 in Himachal Pradesh. The weather agency said that moderate to high risk is expected over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts in Himachal Pradesh. "Surface runoff and inundation may occur in some fully saturated watersheds and low-lying areas due to expected persistent rainfall in the next 24 hours," the IMD said. Meanwhile, incessant rainfall in the last 24 hours caused extensive damage in several parts of Mandi district. The heavy downpour has led to roads being shut down and several vehicles being washed away due to flash floods. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Cloudburst and Heavy Rainfall Strike Sarpara Village in Shimla (Watch Video).

IMD Himachal Pradesh Issues Flash Flood Risk Warning

