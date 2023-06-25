Heavy rainfall lashed several areas of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh today, June 25. An incident of cloudburst was also reported in Sarpara village in Rampur tehsil of Shimla. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 1-second video clip shows the effect of heavy rainfall and cloudburst in Sarpara village of Rampur tehsil in Shimla. Meanwhile, incessant rains in the last 24 hours have caused extensive damage in several parts of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. Several Vehicles Washed Away Due to Flash Flood in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Cloudburst Reported in Sarpara Village in Rampur Tehsil

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst & heavy rain reported in Sarpara village in Rampur tehsil of Shimla. pic.twitter.com/fyQDPamDd1 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

