In a heartbreaking incident in Surat, a young girl was crushed to death after a car rammed into a housing society’s entrance gate, causing it to collapse on her. The driver, identified as Harshit, then drove over the fallen gate, with the child still trapped underneath. The girl, daughter of the society’s security guard, was playing near the entrance when the accident occurred. CCTV footage captured the shocking moment, showing the Hyundai i20 crashing into the gate and running over the child. Bystanders chased the driver as he entered the complex without stopping. Police arrested Harshit for negligence and seized the vehicle, which he had borrowed for Holi. A medical examination is underway to determine if he was intoxicated during the accident. Road Accident Caught on Camera in Latur: Bike Rider Thrown Into Air After Speeding Car Rams 2-Wheeler on Maharashtra Highway; Video Goes Viral.

Surat Accident

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)