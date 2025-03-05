A horrific road accident was caught on camera in Latur, Maharashtra, where a speeding car rammed into a biker, sending him flying into the air. The chilling video of the incident has gone viral online. The crash occurred at the same spot where a state transport bus overturned a day earlierwhile trying to avoid a motorcycle, injuring 38 people. Unlike yesterday’s lucky escape, today’s biker, who was attempting to cross at a zebra crossing, was hit by the oncoming car, which failed to brake in time. The condition of the biker and car passengers remains unknown. The back-to-back accidents highlight serious road safety concerns on the highway. Accident Caught on Camera Latur: Bus Overturns in Maharashtra While Saving Motorcyclist, 15-20 Injured, Viral Video Surfaces.

Latur Road Accident

