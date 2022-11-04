Leopard strayed into a residential colony of Karnataka’s Mysuru on Friday. The incident took place in KK Nagar area. Residents were seen running for their life following the intrusion of the leopard. Many also suffered serious injuries in the process. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and shows the leopard coming out of a residential area and chasing a motorcyclist causing him to fall down. Forest department officials have captured the wild cat. Student Beaten Up by Teacher For Throwing Currency Notes on Classmate Dancing on Stage At School Function in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

Leopard Strays into Residential Society:

