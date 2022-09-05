A major fire broke out in Hotel Levana Suites in Hazratganj area of Lucknow this morning. At least four persons died in the fire at Hotel Levana Suites. A rescue operation was underway. Videos show personnel engaged in rescue operation in Hazratganj breaking window panes to help trapped people come out. One of the videos apparently show a body being pulled out from the window. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Fire at Hotel Levana Suites in Hazratganj:

Hotel Levana Suits में लगी आग के बाद खिडकियों को तोड़ कर फायर टेंडर लोगों को बाहर निकलने की कोशिश कर रहैं है। https://t.co/gvH9DOD5t9 pic.twitter.com/JrYE6iHcxN — Vinod Mishra (@vinod9live) September 5, 2022

Lucknow Levana Hotel Fire : होटल लेवाना से 2 शव और निकाले गए #BreakingNews #LevanaHotel pic.twitter.com/mzQViNgjH6 — HASHTAG BHARAT NEWS (@HBNtweets) September 5, 2022

The fire at Lucknow’s Levana Suites hotel ,located close to the city centre, has claimed two lives as of now as per @lkopolice. 8 are injured but not critical . 18/30 rooms were occupied, fire fighters still combing through each room to check if anyone trapped. Fire doused…. pic.twitter.com/Lk29K7IMnj — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) September 5, 2022

