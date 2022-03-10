The Election Commission of India on Thursday withdrawn the ban on victory procession in polled states. EC has decided to relax the guidelines on celebrations during and after the counting of votes.

However, this relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of SDMA and preventive measures, imposed by concerned district authorities: Election Commission of India (2/2)#AssemblyElectionResults2022 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

