Today, October 27, the Election Commission of India will hold a press conference to announce the pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. Although the ECI has not shared any details so far, the poll body is expected to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls in the coming year. It is learnt that the Election Commission took stock of the preparedness of all States and Union Territories for the pan-India SIR exercise, at the two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) which concluded in New Delhi on Thursday, October 23. While a press conference has been scheduled for 4.15 PM, it is to be seen if the ECI announces pan-India SIR or SIR dates for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Watch the Election Commission's live video briefing below. SIR: Election Commission Likely To Declare SIR Dates for 2026 Assembly Poll-Bound West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu; Press Conference To Begin Shortly.

Will ECI Announce Pan-India SIR or SIR Date? Watch the Election Commission Press Conference Here

