Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, August 13, shared a video in which he is seen interacting with what he described as “dead voters,” while thanking the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the experience. Posting the video on X, formerly Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “I have had many interesting experiences in life, but never got the chance to have tea with ‘dead people’. Thank you, Election Commission, for this unique experience!” In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen engaging with people who shared that they were wrongly listed as deceased in the official voter records, despite being very much alive. Gandhi, in a light-hearted tone, joked, “I heard you’re not alive anymore. The Election Commission has declared you dead!” He then inquires how they came to know about the error, and one of them explains they found out through the Election Commission’s website. Voter List Manipulation Allegation: ECI Can’t Threaten Rahul Gandhi for Raising Voice for Fair Polls, Says Congress; Urges Withdrawal of Remarks on LoP.

Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at EC, Shares Video of ‘Tea With Dead People’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)