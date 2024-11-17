The Sacred Heart Church in Lallaguda, Hyderabad, a 100-year-old structure, has received an eviction notice from the railways for alleged unauthorized occupancy on 3,534 square metres of railway land. The notice demands the church vacate by December 12, 2024, warning of eviction and legal proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, if ignored. The Christian community, however, insists the church is not involved in encroachment, citing its establishment during the British era and valid documentation. Roydin Roach, Christian Minority Coordinator, clarified the notice is a general advisory affecting all religious sites lacking proper paperwork. Discussions with railway authorities are ongoing to address the concerns and safeguard legitimate religious structures. Waqf Land Row: Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Officials Changing Land Records and Issuing Eviction Notice to Farmers Under Waqf Act.

Century-Old Sacred Heart Church in Lallaguda Faces Eviction

100-Year-Old Sacred Heart Church in Lallaguda Receives Eviction Notice from Railways The Sacred Heart Church in South Lallaguda, a nearly century-old structure of Hyderabad’s Catholic community, faces uncertainty following an eviction notice issued by the South Central Railway… pic.twitter.com/8qh5PqxZ78 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) November 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)