A CCTV video showing two cars performing dangerous stunts on the Outer Ring Road near Shamshabad has gone viral, sparking concerns over road safety. The footage, which surfaced on social media on February 9, shows the cars drifting recklessly in the middle of the road, flaunting traffic rules. The cars, reportedly driven by youth, can be seen executing high-speed manoeuvres in the middle of the empty road. While the police have not yet identified the individuals in the video, they are investigating the incident. Reckless Driving Caught on Camera in Bhubaneswar: 5 Youths Perform Dangerous Car Stunts, Violate Traffic Rules on Janpath Road; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Cars Caught Drifting on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road

#Hyderabad : A video of two cars performing #Dangerous #stunts (#CarStunts) on Outer Ring Road (#ORR), flaunting #RoadSafety rules, caught on #CCTV In the video, the cars reportedly driven by youth are performing dangerous stunts by drifting their cars on the #ORR near… pic.twitter.com/hg5L5UM0Nh — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 9, 2025

