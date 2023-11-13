A massive fire engulfed a chemical godown located on the first floor of a four-storey building at Nampally in Telangana's Hyderabad today, November 13. Officials said that six people died and three other people sustained injuries in the blaze. Amid all of this, a video of a daring rescue of a child and woman has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 30-second video clip shows firefighters rescuing a child and a woman by risking their lives soon after a massive fire erupted in the storage godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat, Nampally. Hyderabad Fire: Six Killed As Blaze Erupts in Multi-Storeyed Building in Nampally's Bazar Ghat Area (Watch Video).

Daring Rescue Operation by Firefighters

#WATCH | Daring rescue of a child and woman amid massive fire in a storage godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat, Nampally of Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Z2F1JAL8wa — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

