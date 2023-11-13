Hyderabad Fire: Six Killed As Blaze Erupts in Multi-Storeyed Building in Nampally's Bazar Ghat Area (Watch Video)

Hyderabad, November 13: At least six persons were killed in a fire in a multi-storeyed building in Hyderabad on Monday. The fire, which broke out in a car garage on the ground floor, spread to the upper floors, trapping the residents. The incident occurred in the six-storeyed building at around 9.35 a.m. in the Bazar Ghat area in Nampally. Four fire tenders rushed to the scene and doused the fire, while rescue and relief operation is currently underway. Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Footwear Godowns in Hyderabad's Old City (Watch Video)

Three injured people were shifted to hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police Venkateshwarlu told media persons that preliminary investigation showed that six persons died of suffocation as the smoke engulfed the upper floors. He said the fire started from a car which was being repaired in the garage on the ground floor. Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Electronic Showroom in Hyderabad’s Shalibanda, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Hyderabad Fire Video

#WATCH | Six people have died in a fire at a godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat, Nampally of Hyderabad, says DCP Venkateshwar Rao Central Zone. pic.twitter.com/sXepmTPB2f — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

“Within few seconds, the fire spread to the upper floors. Few families living on second, third and fourth floors were trapped,” he said. Local residents said the presence of chemicals in the garage led to rapid spread of fire.

