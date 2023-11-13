Hyderabad Fire: Six Killed As Blaze Erupts in Multi-Storeyed Building in Nampally's Bazar Ghat Area (Watch Video)

At least six persons were killed in a fire in a multi-storeyed building in Hyderabad on Monday.

News IANS| Nov 13, 2023 11:34 AM IST
A+
A-
Hyderabad Fire: Six Killed As Blaze Erupts in Multi-Storeyed Building in Nampally's Bazar Ghat Area (Watch Video)
Six Killed in Hyderabad Building Fire (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Hyderabad, November 13: At least six persons were killed in a fire in a multi-storeyed building in Hyderabad on Monday. The fire, which broke out in a car garage on the ground floor, spread to the upper floors, trapping the residents. The incident occurred in the six-storeyed building at around 9.35 a.m. in the Bazar Ghat area in Nampally. Four fire tenders rushed to the scene and doused the fire, while rescue and relief operation is currently underway. Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Footwear Godowns in Hyderabad's Old City (Watch Video)

Three injured people were shifted to hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police Venkateshwarlu told media persons that preliminary investigation showed that six persons died of suffocation as the smoke engulfed the upper floors. He said the fire started from a car which was being repaired in the garage on the ground floor. Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Electronic Showroom in Hyderabad’s Shalibanda, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Hyderabad Fire Video

“Within few seconds, the fire spread to the upper floors. Few families living on second, third and fourth floors were trapped,” he said. Local residents said the presence of chemicals in the garage led to rapid spread of fire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2023 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bazar Ghat Hyderabad Fire Hyderabad. Fire tenders Mirchowk Police Statio Nampally Old City Telangana Blaze Telangana Fire
You might also like
Hyderabad Fire Pics and Video: Major Blaze Erupts at Commercial Building in Habsiguda, No Casualties Reported
News

Hyderabad Fire Pics and Video: Major Blaze Erupts at Commercial Building in Habsiguda, No Casualties Reported
Hyderabad Ambulance Fire Video: Ambulance Engulfed in Flames After Accident, Driver Charred to Death
News
Hyderabad Fire: Six Killed As Blaze Erupts in Multi-Storeyed Building in Nampally's Bazar Ghat Area (Watch Video)
Six Killed in Hyderabad Building Fire (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Hyderabad, November 13: At least six persons were killed in a fire in a multi-storeyed building in Hyderabad on Monday. The fire, which broke out in a car garage on the ground floor, spread to the upper floors, trapping the residents. The incident occurred in the six-storeyed building at around 9.35 a.m. in the Bazar Ghat area in Nampally. Four fire tenders rushed to the scene and doused the fire, while rescue and relief operation is currently underway. Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Footwear Godowns in Hyderabad's Old City (Watch Video)

Three injured people were shifted to hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police Venkateshwarlu told media persons that preliminary investigation showed that six persons died of suffocation as the smoke engulfed the upper floors. He said the fire started from a car which was being repaired in the garage on the ground floor. Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Electronic Showroom in Hyderabad’s Shalibanda, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Hyderabad Fire Video

“Within few seconds, the fire spread to the upper floors. Few families living on second, third and fourth floors were trapped,” he said. Local residents said the presence of chemicals in the garage led to rapid spread of fire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2023 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bazar Ghat Hyderabad Fire Hyderabad. Fire tenders Mirchowk Police Statio Nampally Old City Telangana Blaze Telangana Fire
You might also like
Hyderabad Fire Pics and Video: Major Blaze Erupts at Commercial Building in Habsiguda, No Casualties Reported
News

Hyderabad Fire Pics and Video: Major Blaze Erupts at Commercial Building in Habsiguda, No Casualties Reported
Hyderabad Ambulance Fire Video: Ambulance Engulfed in Flames After Accident, Driver Charred to Death
News

Hyderabad Ambulance Fire Video: Ambulance Engulfed in Flames After Accident, Driver Charred to Death
Secunderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Readymade Garment Shops in Palika Bazar, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)
News

Secunderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Readymade Garment Shops in Palika Bazar, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)
Telangana: Fireworks During BRS Meeting Triggers Fire, Cylinder Explodes in Khammam; One Killed and Eight Injured (Watch Video)
News

Telangana: Fireworks During BRS Meeting Triggers Fire, Cylinder Explodes in Khammam; One Killed and Eight Injured (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Barcelona
50K+ searches
Bhai Dooj
20K+ searches
Fcbarcelona
20K+ searches
Govardhan 2023
20K+ searches
Suzlon Share price
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google News Telegram Bot