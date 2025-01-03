On January 3, the Nampally Court in Hyderabad, Telangana granted regular bail to actor Allu Arjun in connection with the tragic stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of the film Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4, 2024. The incident tragically resulted in the death of 35-year-old Revathi and left her son injured. Allu Arjun, who was not directly involved in the incident, had applied for bail following his arrest on December 13. The actor had been granted interim bail of four weeks by the Telangana High Court. Following his regular bail, Allu Arjun has been directed by the Nampally Court to deposit two sureties of INR 50,000 each and appear before Chikkadpally Police Station every Sunday. Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Leaked Online in Ultra HD Version Days After Feud With INOX PVR Over Shows in North India?

Allu Arjun Verdict Out

