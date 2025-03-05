A dramatic incident unfolded in Hayatnagar, Hyderabad, when a wife caught her husband red-handed in an extramarital affair and physically attacked the woman involved. CCTV footage captured the husband escaping by climbing over a wall as his wife confronted the other woman. The wife alleges that her husband had given the woman Rs. 30 lakh, a car, and other assets with promises to help her start a business. A formal complaint has been filed with Hayatnagar police, and viral videos of the altercation have since gone viral. Miss Vizag Nakshatra Catches Husband Red-Handed With Another Woman in Visakhapatnam! Wife Thrashes Them Both; Video Goes Viral.

Wife Attacks Woman After Catching Husband in Affair

వివాహేతర సంబంధం.. భర్తను రెడ్ హ్యాడెండ్ గా పట్టుకున్న భార్య రంగారెడ్డి జిల్లా హయత్ నగర్ పరిధిలో ఘటన తన భర్తతో వివాహేతర సంబంధం పెట్టుకున్న మహిళను చితబాదిన భార్య భార్యను చూసి గోడ దూకి పారిపోయిన భర్త తన తండ్రి మరణిస్తే వచ్చిన డబ్బులు తీసుకుని వ్యాపారం పెడతానని చెప్పి రూ.30 లక్షల… pic.twitter.com/GIPKWQvTid — BIG TV Breaking News (@bigtvtelugu) March 5, 2025

