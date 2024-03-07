A 19-year-old girl who was depressed over her poor performance in Intermediate exams ended her life at her residence in Pragati Nagar, Hyderabad, on Tuesday night. The deceased, identified as M Krishna Veni, was preparing for her final exams, which were due next week. According to the Bachupally police, Krishna Veni had failed in several subjects in her previous attempts and was under pressure from her parents to study hard and clear the exams. Student Attempts Suicide in Hyderabad: Anurag University Student Jumps off Second Floor After Being Insulted and Beaten for Not Getting Haircut (See Pic and Videos).

Hyderabad Student Suicide

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)