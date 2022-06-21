A video has surfaced of a Kerala state police officer, Arun Kumar, who was attacked with a machete on June 13. The viral video shows the cop pinning the attacker down to the ground and overpowering him without caring for his life. His act of exemplary courage has earned him huge praise on social media with many calling him a real-life hero cop.

I caught him & seized the weapon & brought it to the station. He has been remanded. I have 7 stitches on my hand & no serious injuries... DGP appreciated me for my timely action: Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar pic.twitter.com/wyy3Ku77q0 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

