Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering from Opposition MPs on Thursday in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The prime minister attacked those who were sloganeering and said that “i want to tell these MPs that the more you throw 'keechad', the better the lotus will bloom.” PM Narendra Modi Speech in Rajya Sabha: Opposition MPs Raise Slogans of 'Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai' During Prime Minister's Address (Watch Video)

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha:

I want to tell these MPs (Oppostion MPs)...the more you throw 'keechad', the better the lotus will bloom: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha during Motion of Thanks on President's address pic.twitter.com/YaTgotSDrc — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

