IAF Inducts 6-Tonne Light Bullet Proof Vehicles For Enhancing Airbases' Security:

#WATCH | Indian Air Force has inducted 6-tonne Light Bullet Proof Vehicles for enhancing its airbases' security. They can withstand any type of bullet & grenade attacks, & would help in countering any terrorist attack. They can carry 6 Garud commandos/Quick Reaction Team members. pic.twitter.com/KovJuVvI8Q — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

