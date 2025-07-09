An Indian Air Force jet crashed in an open field near Bhanuda village in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Tuesday. Initial visuals showed thick smoke rising and villagers rushing toward the site. A team from Rajaldesar police station reached the location soon after. The cause of the crash is yet to be confirmed. No civilian casualties have been reported so far. Further investigation and official statements are awaited. IAF AN-32 Plane ‘Incident’ in West Bengal: Indian Air Force’s Transport Aircraft Crash Lands in Bagdogra After Jaguar Jet Crashes in Haryana, Crew Safe (See Pic and Videos).

IAF Plane Crash in Churu

