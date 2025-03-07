In a second incident in the span of a few hours, the Indian Air Force plane AN-32 was involved in a ‘serious incident’ in West Bengal's Bagdogra on Friday, March 7. The incident took place after a Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Haryana's Panchkula. “An accident involving an AN-32 transport aircraft at Bagdogra airport has come to light today. The aircraft is being recovered from the site,” ANI reported, quoting the Indian Air Force officials as saying. The officials said that the crew of the aircraft is safe. IAF Plane Crash in Haryana: Indian Air Force’s Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Panchkula, Pilot Ejects Safely (Watch Video).

Indian Air Force’s Transport Aircraft Crash Lands in West Bengal

#BREAKING: Two IAF accidents in a single day. After Jaguar crash in Ambala of Haryana earlier today, now an AN32 aircraft of Indian Air Force has crash landed in Bagdogra of West Bengal. Crew of the aircraft is safe. Efforts are on to recover the aircraft from the site.… pic.twitter.com/IOgPI7blQW — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 7, 2025

