In a major boost to maritime security, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lieutenant General Ajai Singh on Friday formally inducted indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III aircraft at at INS Utkrosh at Port Blair. The ALH MK III aircraft is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The aircraft represents a tremendous leap towards self-reliance in the field of military aircraft, in line with the government’s push towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Till date, over 300 of these aircraft have been delivered by HAL and are being flown by the Armed Forces.

Tweets By ANI:

In a boost to maritime security, the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III aircraft was formally inducted at INS Utkrosh by Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Lieutenant General Ajai Singh at Port Blair today. pic.twitter.com/IANJXo0n8Z — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Till date, over 300 of these aircraft have been delivered by HAL and are being flown by the Armed Forces. Amongst its variants, the MK III variant is a maritime role variant encompassing state-of-the-art sensors and weapons that add punch to India’s prowess at sea. — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)