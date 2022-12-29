The Uttarakhand government on Thursday allowed all hotels, restaurants, dhabas, tea shops and other food shops in the state to remain open for 24 hours from December 30 to January 2. This has been done so that for ease of tourists visiting the state for New Year 2023. New Year 2023: Bengaluru Namma Metro Services to Operate Till 2 AM On January 1, Check More Details Here

Check Tweet:

