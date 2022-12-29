The Namma metro rail services on the New Year 2023 night in Bengaluru will be extended from the usual timings, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) announced on Thursday. The trains are expected to operate at a frequency of 15 minutes on the entire network. BMRCL also said that only paper tickets will be issued during the extended hours at MG Road. The final train of the night will leave from Baiyappanahalli at 1.35 am on January 1, while the last train from Kengeri will leave at 1.25 am. Meanwhile, the train from Nagasandra will leave at 1.30 am, and the train from Silk Institute will leave at 1.25 am. New Year 2023 Celebrations: Tight Security in and Around Mumbai, Several Senior Officers, 46 Platoons of SRPF Deployed to Maintain Law and Order

Namma Metro Timings on New Year’s Eve:

BMRCL to operate till 2 am on 1st January to facilitate people celebrating new year. #BengaluruMetro #NammaMetro #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/ptILozf1pO — Mahesh Chitnis (@Mahesh_Chitnis) December 29, 2022

