Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday, December 18 wrote to MD of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over the accident at Inderlok where a woman died after being dragged several metres as her clothes got stuck to the metro door. Gahlot ordered an investigation on the matter and asked the officials to submit a report within the stipulated time. "This incident has raised concerns regarding the efficacy of safety mechanism deployed by DMRC", he wrote in his letter that was shared by news agency ANI on X, formerly Twitter. The minister also mentioned as the woman was a widow and other family members are reportedly not keen to adopt her two children, adequate financial help needs to be extended to the orphan kids to ensure that their educational and other needs are met. On December 14, a woman at Inderlok metro station was dragged several metres by the metro train after her saree and jacket got stuck to the door of metro train. The woman was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Delhi Metro Accident: Woman Gets Dragged by Metro Train As Clothes Get Trapped in Door at Inderlok Metro Station; Dies.

Kailash Gahlot Writes To DMRC MD:

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has written a letter to the MD of DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) regarding the death of a woman at the Inderlok metro station on December 14. The minister has asked to conduct an investigation and submit a report within the stipulated… pic.twitter.com/xdzKuH44ts — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

