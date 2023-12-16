New Delhi, December 16: A woman has succumbed to her injuries which she sustained when her saree and jacket got stuck in the door of a Delhi Metro train following which she got dragged by the train for several metres, an official said on Saturday. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Punches Fly As Clash Erupts Between Two Passengers, Video Surfaces.

The incident occurred on December 14 at Inderlok Metro station when the woman was travelling from Nangloi to Mohan Nagar accompanied by her son. Initial investigation suggests that the Metro door's sensor failed to detect the presence of the woman's clothing, leading to the accident.

The victim was dragged by the train for several metres, ultimately causing her to fall onto the tracks. Following the incident, she was promptly rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and admitted to the ICU ward of Neuro Surgery. Momentum 2.0 Launched by DMRC: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Introduces App for Virtual Shopping.

"An incident occurred at Inderlok Metro station on December 14 where, prima facie, it appears that a lady passenger's clothes got entangled in a train, leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital today," said the DMRC spokesperson, Anuj Dayal. "The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be holding an inquiry into this incident," he said.

