RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced an update about the repo rate. Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the Repo Rate unchanged at 6.50 percent. Speaking further, the RBI Governor said that the country's economy continued to grow at a reasonable pace becoming the 5th largest economy in the world. He also said that India contributed around 15 percent to global growth. RBI Repo Rate Update: Reserve Bank of India Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.50%, Announces Governor Shaktikanta Das (Watch Video).

India Becomes 5th Largest Economy in the World

#WATCH | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says "Our economy has continued to grow at a reasonable pace becoming the 5th largest economy in the world, contributing around 15% to global growth" pic.twitter.com/QKK2fJHsdu — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)