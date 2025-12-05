The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today, December 5, announced a cut in repo rate. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent with immediate effect. He would said that RBI has kept its stance neutral. The Reserve Bank of India’s policy review comes on the back of robust economic performance of a six-quarter-high GDP growth and record low inflation. The cut in repo rate comes at a time when the Indian Rupee has hit an unprecedented low this week, breaching the USD 90 mark.

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 25 Basis Points to 5.25 Per Cent

Mumbai | RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, "The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) voted unanimously to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% with immediate effect." pic.twitter.com/B5MAnLTLSq — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025

