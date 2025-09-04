The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has shifted the money market holiday of September 5 to September 8. The decision is in line with the Maharashtra government's decision to reschedule the Eid-e-Milad holiday from September 5 to September 8. "The Government of Maharashtra has declared September 08, 2025, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on September 05, 2025, declared earlier has been cancelled," RBI said. The Central bank further said that the government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market will be operational on September 5. The Devendra Fadnavis-led government earlier announced that in Mumbai city and suburban districts, the September 5 holiday will be observed on September 8 to avoid an overlap with Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, when Ganesh idol immersion processions take place. Bank Holiday on September 4: Are Banks Closed Nationwide on Thursday for First Onam 2025? Here’s What RBI Calendar Says.

RBI Shifts Eid-e-Milad Holiday in Maharashtra to September 8

The Reserve Bank of India states, "The Government of Maharashtra has declared September 08, 2025, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on September 05, 2025, declared earlier has been cancelled. Accordingly, there will… pic.twitter.com/P3Mtjli098 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)