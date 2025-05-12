After several days of tension between India and Pakistan, a calm night was observed in Jammu. It is learned that the situation in Jammu city appeared to be calm and stable after several days of tensions. So far, there were no reports of drone activity, firing, or shelling on Sunday night, May 11. This came after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire amid the rising tensions between the two countries. Speaking to the news agency IANS about no blackout in Jammu after three days, a local said that the atmosphere in the city is fine and there is peace now. "We hadn't stepped out for four or five days, but now we've come out with the kids for a walk," the local added. While another local praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handling the tensions with Pakistan and demanded strict action against the neighbouring country. Meanwhile, Border Security Forces (BSF) Constable Deepak Chingakham succumbed to injuries sustained in cross-border firing by the Pakistan Rangers in R S Pura, Jammu division, during the intervening night of May 9 and 10. Drones Spotted in Parts of Jammu and Kashmir Amid India-Pakistan Tensions? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

No Reports of Drone Activity, Firing, or Shelling During the Night

Jammu and Kashmir: The situation in Jammu city appears to be calm and stable. There were no reports of drone activity, firing, or shelling during the night pic.twitter.com/e3xuFJPXm8 — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2025

The Atmosphere Is Fine Now, There Is Peace, Says Local

Jammu and Kashmir: Regarding no blackout in Jammu after three days, A local says, "The atmosphere is fine now, there is peace. We hadn't stepped out for four or five days, but now we've come out with the kids for a walk..." pic.twitter.com/VhdwKq9W0U — IANS (@ians_india) May 11, 2025

