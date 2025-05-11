As tensions remain high following the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement, social media posts claiming drone sightings in parts of Jammu and Kashmir have gone viral. However, PIB Fact Check has dismissed these claims as fake, confirming that no drone activity has been reported in the region. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and rely only on official sources for verified updates. Fact Check: Did India's INS Vikrant Attack Karachi Port? Old Image From Gaza Being Circulated With Fake Claim Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Know the Truth Here.

PIB Debunks Fake News of Drone Sightings in Jammu & Kashmir

Social media posts claims that #drones have been spotted in certain areas of #Jammu & #Kashmir#PIBFactCheck ✅ This claim is #fake. ✅ There is no drone activity in Jammu & Kashmir 🔎Stay vigilant. Rely only on official sources for authentic information… pic.twitter.com/AxI3xXEQPJ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 11, 2025

