India reports 16,577 new #COVID19 cases, 12,179 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,10,63,491
Total discharges: 1,07,50,680
Death toll: 1,56,825
Active cases: 1,55,986
Total Vaccination: 1,34,72,643 pic.twitter.com/9gPKfgmlgz
— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)