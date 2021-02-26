India reports 16,577 new #COVID19 cases, 12,179 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,10,63,491 Total discharges: 1,07,50,680 Death toll: 1,56,825 Active cases: 1,55,986 Total Vaccination: 1,34,72,643 pic.twitter.com/9gPKfgmlgz — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

