On Thursday, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made an emergency landing in a field in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Shortly after the plane departed the Sarsaawa Air Force Station, the incident happened. Initial reports state that the pilots had to make a precautionary landing to ensure safety after the helicopter experienced a technical snag in midair. Thankfully, there were no reports of damage or injuries, and everyone on board is safe. The local villagers hurried to the scene when the helicopter touched down in the open field. Later, security personnel showed up and surrounded the area. IAF Chetak Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Near Gujarat’s Jamnagar, Returns to Base.

Indian Air Force Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Saharanpur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)