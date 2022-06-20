Amid the ongoing protest by army aspirants against the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Army on Monday issued a notification for the Agniveer recruitment rally. The registration for the same will open from July onwards.

Check tweet:

Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment rally, registration to open from July onwards#AgnipathScheme pic.twitter.com/VnrAiOXibU — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

