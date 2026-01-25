Tensions boiled over at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium as a violent physical altercation broke out between the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) during the men’s ice hockey semi-finals of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026. In a clip shared on social media, known for their fierce rivalry in the sport, the two sides were locked in a physical contest when a collision near the goalpost sparked a confrontation. Officials and coaching staff were forced to intervene to separate the athletes, resulting in several minutes of play being suspended as referees worked to restore order. India Army ended up winning the contest 2-0 and advanced into the final of men's ice hockey. Where to Watch World Legends Pro T20 League Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast In India.

Fight Breaks Out During Khelo India Winter Games

Another "KALESH" AT Khelo India Winter Games Ladakh ! A Small Kalesh Between ITBP & Army in 1st SF of Men's Ice hockey at KIWG Ladakh!! 🎥 : Prasar Bharti #KIWG2026 pic.twitter.com/j3XVl3BR4g — Navin Mittal (@NavinSports) January 24, 2026

