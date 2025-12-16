The Indian Army on Monday commemorated Vijay Diwas, marking the country’s victory in the 1971 war, by sharing a video that displayed how India and Mukti Bahini secured Bangladesh's freedom by defeating Pakistan. Vijay Diwas is observed every year on December 16 to commemorate India’s decisive military victory over Pakistan in 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. "#VijayDiwas is not just a date - it stands as the symbol of the historic and decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War. It was a victory where the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces fought shoulder-to-shoulder, together giving the Bangladesh Liberation struggle its decisive thrust toward freedom," Army posted on X, formerly Twitter. "In just 13 days, the Indian Armed Forces displayed extraordinary courage, unshakable resolve and exceptional military skill, culminating in the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers - one of the largest military surrenders in global history. This day stands as a testament to India’s loyalty to its friends and a clear message to its adversaries - Then and Now - When India rises for Justice, Victory is Inevitable," it added. Vijay Diwas 2025: India-Bangladesh Exchange Visits To Celebrate Victory Day on 54th Anniversary of Liberation War of 1971 (See Pics).

Indian Army Shares Video Showing the ‘Eternal’ Story Behind India’s Defining Victory of 1971 War

#विजयदिवस: 1971 युद्ध की अमर कहानी#विजयदिवस सिर्फ एक तारीख नहीं - यह 1971 के युद्ध में भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों की ऐतिहासिक और निर्णायक जीत का प्रतीक है। यह वह विजय थी जिसमें मुक्ति बहिनी और भारतीय सशस्त्र बल कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़े हुए और मिलकर बांग्लादेश की स्वतंत्रता की लड़ाई… pic.twitter.com/6zQ4EvxlK3 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army)). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)