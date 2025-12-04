The Gujarat ATS recently busted an espionage network. They said that two suspects, including a woman, were arrested. Gujarat ATS said that AK Singh, the male accused, lived in Goa and was a Subedar in the Indian Army. On the other hand, the second accused is a woman identified as Rashmani Pal, who lives in Daman. Gujarta ATS further said that Singh and Pal were in contact with Pakistan and passed on classified information. Gujarat: Opium Husk Worth INR 37 Lakh Seized From Vehicle on Lunawada-Santampur Highway in Mahisagar After Car Collides With Nilgai (Watch Video).

Espionage Network Busted by Gujarat ATS

Ahmedabad | Gujarat ATS busted an espionage network. Two suspects, including a woman, were arrested. AK Singh, the male accused, lived in Goa and was a Subedar in the Indian Army. The woman accused, Rashmani Pal, lived in Daman. Both were in contact with Pakistan and passed on… pic.twitter.com/hxM57iKL6v — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)