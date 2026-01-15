New Delhi, January 15: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stated that Operation Sindoor remains active, emphasizing that India’s quest for peace will continue until the ideology fueling terrorism is completely eradicated. Speaking at the 78th Army Day celebrations in Jaipur, Singh described the mission as a landmark in Indian history, serving as a "symbol of courage and balance" rather than just a military strike. He praised the armed forces for their precision during the 2025 operation, noting that actions were conducted with humanitarian values in mind to avoid civilian casualties. The Minister’s remarks follow recent updates from Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who confirmed that while terror incidents have dropped significantly, high vigilance remains essential. Singh reaffirmed that the government is committed to a sustained effort to neutralize terror threats at their root. Indian Army Day 2026: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Images and HD Wallapers To Salute the Armed Forces on 78th Army Day.

‘Operation Sindoor Is Not Yet Completely Over’

'ऑपरेशन सिंदूर' भारत के इतिहास में केवल एक सैन्य कार्रवाई के रूप में नहीं, बल्कि साहस और संतुलन के प्रतीक के रूप में याद रखा जाएगा। यह ऑपरेशन अभी पूरी तरह समाप्त नहीं हुआ है, क्योंकि जब तक आतंकी सोच का समूल नाश नहीं होता, तब तक शांति स्थापित करने के हमारे प्रयास निरंतर जारी… pic.twitter.com/h7sDafyf6Y — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2026

