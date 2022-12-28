A video of an Indian army jawan wading through knee-deep snow is winning hearts online. The heartwarming video was shared by Major General Raju Chauhan on Twitter. In the video, an Indian army soldier can be seen walking through knee-deep snow with his rifle. Although struggling to move, the soldier is seen performing his duty as he smiles throughout the video. "Notice the smile on face of this young soldier," Major General Raju Chauhan said while sharing the video on Twitter. Watch Video: Indian Army Troops Perform 'Khukuri Dance' in Snow-Clad Ranges of Kupwara in Kashmir.

Watch Video:

Notice the smile on face of this young soldier 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/emejbSmbNP — Maj Gen Raju Chauhan, VSM (veteran)🇮🇳 (@SoldierNationF1) December 25, 2022

