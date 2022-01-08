Srinagar, January 8: In yet another instance of turning hardship into joy, the Indian Army has once again proved that when it comes to fulfilling even the toughest of assignments, the armed forces personnel can do it like a song and dance routine, quite literally. In a clip shared by news agency ANI, Indian Army troops can be seen performing 'Khukuri Dance' in the snow-clad ranges of Kupwara in North Kashmir.

#WATCH Troops of the Indian Army performed 'Khukuri Dance' in the snow-clad ranges of the Tangdhar sector in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir. Video source: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/9Rp3V1xNUB — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

